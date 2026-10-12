Javier Bardem recalls suggesting ‘personal’ idea for infamous Bond scene

Javier Bardem has recalled suggesting a rather infamous scene between his Skyfall villain character and James Bond, played by Daniel Craig.

The Beloved actor played sadistic cyber terrorist Raoul Silva in the 2012 movie directed by Sam Mendes.

During an appearance at a special Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday, Bardem recalled how he pushed for a homoerotic edge to the scene where Silva captured Bond and tied him to a chair.

"We went through the reading of it and (Mendes) was so open to what I was proposing to do with the se*uality of the character," the star explained.

He further mentioned, "Because I said, 'Listen, all the villains have done everything to destroy the world, but what about something personal? What about something like, besides destroying the world, he wants to have s*x with Bond.'"

During the memorable scene, a darkly flirtatious Silva told 007 that they were "the last two rats" and they could "either eat each other, or eat everyone else."

As Silva unbuttoned Bond's shirt and moved his hand down the spy's thigh, he suggested, "there's a first time for everything" to which Bond famously replied, "What makes you think this is my first time?"

Bardem continued to discuss the iconic scene and revealed how Mendes promised to speak to the studio bosses about his daring idea.

The 57-year-old star was thrilled when he learned that the concept had been given the go ahead. "(The scene) now lasts in the memory of the audience.”

"It put Bond out of his place in a moment with a situation that he's not been to before - and the way he comes out of it is brilliant,” Bardem detailed.

Elsewhere in the appearance, Javier Bardem also recalled a rather hilarious moment where he became totally overwhelmed while filming a prison cell scene for Skyfall alongside Craig and Dame Judi Dench.

"Sam said action and then (Dench) comes in and nobody talks... I forgot the lines!," he laughed. "I'm sorry, I just realised that I'm in a James Bond movie. Excuse me, I just saw Judi Dench as M and James Bond looking at me.'... Sorry, let's do it again!"