King Charles, Prince William send powerful message to Meghan, Harry with major announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will on Thursday carry out their first joint engagement

Palace has announced King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla’s joint royal engagement after reports Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their first joint appearance this week.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace announcement.

She said, “NEW: The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster next week.

“They will visit the Aberfan Memorial Garden and the Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre.”

On Friday, 21st October 1966, 144 people were killed when the coal tips from Merthyr Vale Colliery slipped down a mountainside and buried Pantglas School, 20 houses and a farm.

The insiders believe it is a strong message from King Charles, Queen and William to the royal couple that family is united amid rumours of rift between the monarch and the Prince of Wales over reconciliation with Harry.

The royal expert shared palace announcement that King Charles, Queen Camilla and William will appear together next week after reports Harry and his wife Meghan will on Thursday carry out their first joint engagement since returning to live in the UK in August.

King Charles younger son and Meghan will on that day visit Nottingham in central England, the city where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017, the Sunday Times reported.

The visit signalled the couple's "determination to be viewed as public figures", the report said.

They are expected to visit projects at three charities that support young people and local communities through music, film, sport and tackling food poverty, the report said.