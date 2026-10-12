Grimes breaks silence on keeping Elon Musk out of her new music

Grimes has confirmed that her upcoming album will not feature any songs about her ex, Elon Musk.

The singer, who shares three kids with the Tesla CEO, is preparing to release her first album in seven years, Psy Opera, in 2027.

Grimes spilled that her AI-inspired project will focus on technology rather than her relationship with the billionaire.

Speaking on the Swiftologist podcast, she said, "I really didn’t want to write… I just didn’t want any of this to be about Elon."

The album will be released in two parts, with the second part being "100 percent personal".

When asked if she was hesitant to share details of her personal life through music, Grimes responded, "Not at all. I just... they couldn't come first."

“And I felt like this stuff is very relevant," she noted explaining her decision to focus on technology.

However, Grimes admitted she wished she had included more personal emotions in the first part of the album.

She revealed, “I sort of wish I had a bit more of the emotions on this side and a bit more computer on the other side. That’s my only regret about this album.”

Describing AI as an inspiration for her music, the mom of three added, "It’s almost more of a… like, the AI is a mirror and like looking inward from what it’s showing us about ourselves."

For those unaware, Grimes and Musk split in 2022 after being first linked in 2018.

Earlier this year, Grimes opened up about how her music helped her deal with personal struggles after she stepped away from the industry and became stay-at-home mom.