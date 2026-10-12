King Charles advised not to forgive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: 'They just want money back'

King Charles has been urged not to accept an apology from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to a royal affairs experts, financial motives may be driving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to apologize.

James Walker, an associate editor at Daily Express, recently sat down with host JJ Anisiobi to discuss the reports suggesting that Harry and Meghan want to apologize to the royal family.

“To be honest, I don’t know how much to believe it. I believe the story, I believe they’re going to apologize, but if I were Wills and Catherine, Charles and Camilla, I wouldn’t be taking that apology remotely seriously," said Walker.

He claimed that Harry and Meghan “just want money back” in their bank accounts."

“They want their lives to be easy,” he said. “These guys have got nothing going for them, and I think it’s probably just very [boring] and they feel a bit useless and redundant.”

James said that a private apology would not be enough, and hinted that the royal family "might be looking for something more."

“I think the apology needs to be as big and as public,” Anisiobi explained. “I fear the public, though, the British public who some of whom were very hurt by accusations against the Royal Family. They’re not going to forgive Harry and Meghan.”

“I think the public who already dislike Harry and Meghan will see this apology the same way you’re seeing it, just as a means to an end so they can get back all the [perks] they had when they were working royals," he added.