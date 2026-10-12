Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle, Harry for exploiting royal titles in 'most shameless manner'
Piers Morgan said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not doing anything ‘official’
Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who moved to Britain back in August, are exploiting their royal titles in the ‘most shameless manner’.
Sharing his views on Meghan and Harry’s upcoming first joint engagement after their return to UK, Morgan says, “They’re not doing anything ‘official’”
He further said, “they’re a pair of unofficial grifters exploiting their royal titles in the most shameless manner.”
Earlier, it was reported that Harry and Meghan will on Thursday carry out their first joint engagement since returning to live in the UK in August.
King Charles younger son and Meghan will on that day visit Nottingham in central England, the city where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017, the Sunday Times reported.
The visit signalled the couple's "determination to be viewed as public figures", the report said.
They are expected to visit projects at three charities that support young people and local communities through music, film, sport and tackling food poverty, the report said.
Meghan and Harry’s resolve is at odds with a letter last month in which King Charles made it clear that their position was "akin to private citizens" rather than public figures and that they should not be addressed as his and her royal highness.
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