Britney Spears lashes out on her parents with blunt admission: ‘Yes I'm bitter’

Britney Spears is confessing that she became "bitter" after her 13-year-long conservatorship and after working endlessly for "seven days a week for 15 years" she was "never even able to fly somewhere just to meet a friend."

​The Princess of Pop took to her Instagram account on Sunday and lashed out at her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, and critics who branded her "crazy."

Britney began referring to herself, "A sweet, innocent girl who used to be famous and believed everything she was told.

"He said the sky is yellow…so it must be yellow today….Hmmmmmm. When my name rises to the occasion, and why, damn, that’s when people take over, like my mamma and daddy did for 15 years but dying and becoming an angel was not the part I felt victimized in…It was my intelligence, in my mind, in how broad and differently I used to think."

​Recalling her fame days and tough conservatorship period that began in 2008 and ended in 2021, Britney penned, "I will admit it, I wasn't crazy I used to be f****** literally insane, but the ironic part is there's a madness and a constant rush of just sitting still with the way my heart used to work."

​"Yes, I'm bitter," she confessed, "All the hours, seconds, time, and secretly, subconsciously knowing my capabilities as a woman. And never even able to fly somewhere just to meet a friend, as I worked seven days a week for 15 years."

​She went on to recall how she began travelling alone five years ago with only one dollar bill, "I've traveled the past six years alone, besides one trip with a friend...15 times a year, with two weeks on each trip that's a lot of alone time, and I started to wonder, is that healthy.

​"Then I woke up this morning and said, 'I'm gonna stop questioning myself and let my own legs and spirit be my guide...'"

​Britney added, "Maybe there is a God... Maybe He wants to be selfish with me, and He likes me alone, and that's when it clicked... I need a new pair of shoes (sic)."

​The post came days after Britney shared insights into a sweet family trip with her sons, Sean and Jayden, at Dolly Parton’s theme park, Dollywood.