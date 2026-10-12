Noah Centineo names mastermind behind ‘insane fights’ in ‘Street Fighter’

Noah Centineo has credited the Street Fighter stunt coordinator for bringing the "insane fights" to life.

The 30-year-old actor, who plays Ken Masters in the new live action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, has opened up on how the production had a "meticulous" approach to the unique battles on screen.

He told GamesRadar+, "Every character comes from a different background, pretty much, right?”

"So, there's like over almost 150 characters, all the different backgrounds, different fighting styles, and John Valera, our stunt coordinator, had to research for every character and every fight that they were in their specific fighting style,” Noah explained.

He continued, "Yes, the signature moves in the game [are in the movie, so that he could make them fight against each other in their signature styles, in their specific fighting styles.”

"Meticulous attention was paid to detail, and I think it's really a triumph. The movie has insane fights, and every character is brutal,” Noah gushed as he detailed John’s talent.

The upcoming Paramount movie has been directed by Kitao Sakurai, from a screenplay he wrote with T.J. Fixman based on a story by Dalan Musson and Gary Dauberman.

Along with Noah Centineo, the all-star cast also features Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, plus WWE duo Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as Akuma and Guile respectively.

Other big names incudes David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega and Olivier Richters as Zangief.