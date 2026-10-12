Chris Harrison makes dating show return

Chris Harrison stepped up for a new dating project.

The former dating show presenter is said to be making a TV comeback with Fox Nation's The Vow, after stepping away from ABC’s dating show, The Bachelors, as per Radar Online.

As the new matchmaking series, The Vow is focused on loyalty, trust and marriage, the casting process will feature "confident, traditional men who actually want marriage and aren't embarrassed to say it."

Moreover, in the promotional video of the network’s streaming service, the longtime host remarked, "Roses fade. True love lasts forever."

Now, a source revealed to the outlet, "Fox isn't trying to recreate The Bachelor. They believe there's room to build its alternative – and Chris is uniquely positioned to do it."

For those unaware, Chris hosted ABC’s popular dating reality show, The Bachelor for almost 19 years, making his debut in 2002 before leaving in 2021.

In an Instagram statement, the veteran TV host stated, "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together."

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime," he added.