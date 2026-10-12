Sarah Ferguson makes a decision for King Charles? Motive comes to light

Sarah Ferguson, the mother of two British princesses is currently in self-imposed exile, and while the rumour mill has been gossiping about a memoir, its finally been put straight. However, the timing, the intentions, and even the motivation have caused many to get their Spidey senses in a tingle.

So much so that people like royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner decided to open up about the potential reasons she may have, to hold off on something that could set her up for life, money wise.

His conversation happened alongside Fox News Digital and it showed him say, “the other day it was announced by the Sun newspaper that Sarah Ferguson was attempting to write a book, an all-tell book, giving all the secrets away about the royal family. It was strongly denied very quickly by her PR team. And I think the reality was this might have been a strategy to actually gain more initiatives, but who knows?”

In Mr Turner’s view, “we will never know with the royal family itself. She's obviously very considerate about what might happen if a book was written like this to Eugenie and Beatrice, and also to her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor too.”

Before signing off the source also warned how badly things could have gone, had she not considered staying in the family’s good graces because, as he puts it, she wasn’t “very well treated in the formative years of her marriage with Andrew” and wound up “lonely” and “isolated” more often than not.