Meghan Markle ‘counting down the days’ without Prince Harry

Rumors suggest a lot is happening in Meghan Markle’s head, and much of it was visible during their pub stroll for a bite to eat.

For those unversed with this paparazzi moment, it happened about a week ago and already sources warn they are being “treated the same as anyone else” in England.

However, rumor has it, none of this ‘new lifestyle’ is siting well with Meghan because she’s already homesick.

The news, the update and the gossip comes straight from a well placed source who spoke about it all, alongside New Idea.

For the chat they admitted the clock may already be ticking, with Meghan “counting down the days” until she can be back home.

As for the exact words the source said, they are as follows; “Meghan is doing her best to keep her chin up and put on a happy face for Harry because he’s been begging her to cheer up and have some patience, but all the pub lunches in the world aren’t going to change the fact that she is desperately homesick already.”

But that’s not all, its also being said, “Meghan does have friends in the area and Harry assumed that would help, but this is about more than just being lonely. The uncomfortable truth is that Meghan’s struggling with the stuffiness and slow pace of the UK so this isn’t something that can really be fixed.”

Before signing off its also been claimed, “she’s counting down the days until her next visit to the US. Not to mention she misses her mum terribly, along with all her creature comforts. She says even her bed in England isn’t as comfortable! She’s usually full of solutions and strives for positivity, but this is the biggest challenge of her life.”