Prince Harry’s uncle gets a sibling slap weeks after ‘Swan Song’: Chicken’s come home to roost

Rumour has it, Charles Spencer just pulled a ‘Harry’ and his ‘heartbroken’ sisters are paying the price.

For those unversed with the issues, it revolves around Earl Spencer’s decision to release Swan Song, a book that completely called out King Charles with a number of accusations.

It is also a move that the King’s son, Prince Harry, also previously took part in, for his own release of Spare, because it took social media by storm shortly thereafter.

In lieu of the waring issues that are gripping social media this time around as well, a well-placed insider decided to come forward and reveal what actually has been happening between the Earl and his own sisters, as a result of this book.

For those unversed with Princess Diana’s siblings, apart from the Earl himself, she also had Sarah, 71, and Jane, 69, and they both are in no way supportive of Swan Song.

According to New Idea, “Lady Sarah and Lady Jane gave up ever trying to keep their little brother under control decades ago and while they’ll never comment on his book, it’s understood they were against it from the start.”

Its also being said, “they’re not the only ones in the Spencer family disappointed about Charles’s book – they were promised a homage to Diana and instead it’s turned into yet more fodder.”

Before signing off the source admitted, “it’s made an already difficult familial situation even more complicated as Charles has been estranged from most of his family for years.”

As for his nephews, one of whom drudged up royal mud for his own publications, a revelation also exists that attempted to exonerate the Duke of Sussex from having any hand in the memoir.

The words came straight from the Earl too and claimed, “I decided not to have anyone involved in the book, so no one knew about it except my wife, obviously, and the publishers. I didn’t tell any of the family until just before it was released publicly as a thing because I didn’t want anyone to think – particularly with Harry, who people know I had to stay in the summer – that he was in any way involved in this. It was really important for me that they weren’t.”