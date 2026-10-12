King Charles finally receives good news: Prince William agrees for private talks with Harry

Prince William and Harry are preparing for private talks after years of bitter estrangement.

King Charles, who is keen to see his warring sons end their feud, has finally received a good news as Prince William and Harry are said to be preparing for private talks.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack.

The royal brothers are preparing for private talks after years of bitter estrangement, the sources tell Rob.

Sources say William and Harry have reached a point where continuing to ignore each other is becoming increasingly embarrassing.

“This cannot continue,” a royal insider tells Naughty But Nice. “Two grown men avoiding each other is making them both look petty and foolish. Their feud has become a national joke.”

The insiders further claimed arrangements are being discussed for a private telephone or video conversation, without their wives or children.

The fresh claims came as King Charles, who himself reunited with Harry in July, appears to have been patiently waiting for William to have a change of heart.

The reports claimed recently that King Charles has made a fresh emotional plea to Prince William and Harry for making peace.

The monarch wants William and Harry to mend their once-close relationship before the 30th anniversary of their late mother Princess Diana’s death next year.

Moreover, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne are said to be supporting the monarch.