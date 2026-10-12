Charles Spencer reveals the only actress who truly impressed him as Princess Diana

Many actresses have played the late Princess Diana since her death in 1997, but only one seems to have really impressed her younger brother, Charles Spencer.

Speaking with journalist Tina Brown, Earl Spencer revealed that he was "intrigued" by Kristen Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana.

"I was on a plane and I saw a movie called 'Spencer,' I thought I'd better look at that," he said.

"There was Kristen Stewart, who doesn't really look like Diana, but my goodness, she caught the spirit," Charles said.

"I thought it was an incredible performance. The film is terrible, but I was really intrigued by how good she was at capturing Diana."

He, however, admitted that he hasn't watched the Netflix hit series "The Crown," in which Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki play Diana at different stages of her life.

"I'm sure she did a good job," he said of Emma Corrin.

Charles Spencer is currently making headlines for his recently published book on Diana.

His book “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister” also sparked a rare reaction from King Charles III, the former husband of Diana.

Spencer’s book, published nearly 30 years after Princess Diana's death, contains a series of allegations about his sister's former marriage to King Charles and the aftermath of her death.

Spencer writes that ‌then-Prince Charles had told him “We’ll forget her soon enough" during an angry phone call after Diana's death, following what he said had been a disagreement over whether her sons Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother's coffin.

In the book, Spencer writes that Charles had sounded "giddily elated" and "like a lottery winner" when he had called him after Diana's death.

Spencer says that he had later suspected Charles ⁠may have been thinking about how Diana's death could free him to marry Camilla, now his wife, though he acknowledged in a BBC interview that he could not know for certain what Charles was thinking.