Meghan Markle, Harry running 'rival royal family operation' in UK for personal gain?

Piers Morgan said, "It’s actually outrageous that these two are now running a rival royal family operation in the UK"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly running a ‘rival royal family operation in the UK, purely for personal gain’.

This has been claimed by outspoken journalist Piers Morgan after the reports said royal couple will on Thursday carry out their first joint engagement since returning to live in the UK in August.

King Charles younger son and Meghan will on that day visit Nottingham in central England, the city where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017, the Sunday Times reported.

The visit signalled the couple's "determination to be viewed as public figures", the report said.

They are expected to visit projects at three charities that support young people and local communities through music, film, sport and tackling food poverty, the report said.

Meghan and Harry’s move comes as it is at odds with a letter last month in which King Charles made it clear that their position was "akin to private citizens" rather than public figures and that they should not be addressed as his and her royal highness.

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “It’s actually outrageous that these two are now running a rival royal family operation in the UK, purely for personal gain.

“Can’t even imagine how furious the working Royals, doing their selfless duty day in, day out, must feel about it.”