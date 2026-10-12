‘Miami Vice ’85’ first look offers gritty glimpse of undercover cops

Back in the 1980s, when Miami Vice debuted, it reportedly became a cultural force in the The Magic City.



Now, as Michael B. Jordan is set to reboot the show's first season as a feature film, a first look at the characters who worked as undercover police detectives has been shared.

Although the movie's title is slightly different from the original, Miami Vice '85, the film will set its story in the era that made the series a critical hit.



Leading the movie will be Michael B. Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs; alongside him is Austin Butler, who will portray Sonny Crockett.

Other cast members include Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andrew Schulz, Edi Gathegi, Walton Goggins, André Holland and Michael Irby.

Joseph Kosinski, best known for helming Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film, and Dan Gilroy will work on the script.

Previously, Don Johnson played Crockett, and Philip Michael Thomas played Tubbs in the original series.

The logline for the Miami Vice reboot reads, "The film will explore 'the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami' and is inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.”