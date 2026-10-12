Prince William sets major condition related to Meghan Markle for talks with Harry

Prince William’s willingness to talk doesn’t mean all is forgiven.

Prince William has reportedly set a major condition for his brother Harry as they are preparing for private talks.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has revealed the future king’s condition in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack.

Rob claimed the warring brothers are preparing for private talks after years of bitter estrangement, adding, however, Prince William has one nonnegotiable condition: “Meghan Markle must stop talking about Catherine and his children”.

The source tells Rob, “William is willing to speak to Harry, but he wants Catherine and his children kept out of Meghan’s mouth.”

“No public comments, no private briefings, no dragging his wife or children into their grievances. They’re off-limits.”

William and Harry’s relationship deteriorated following the Duke's public criticism of the monarchy and publication of his memoir, Spare.

“They’re being laughed at,” the close source says. “This is the future King and his brother, not two schoolboys refusing to sit together at lunch. Somebody has to grow up.”

However, the close confidant said still, William’s willingness to talk doesn’t mean all is forgiven.

“Harry wants his brother back. William wants Catherine and his children left alone,” the insider said and added, “They can rebuild their relationship, but William will not allow his family to become collateral damage again.”