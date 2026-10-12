Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic urges King Charles for action against them

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to visit projects at three charities that support young people and local communities

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has urged King Charles to take action against the royal couple after reports they will make their first joint engagement in UK.

Angela tweeted, “The Sussexes are cunning and should be stopped. The King must take action again otherwise the two of them will carry on grinning.”

Angela made plea to King Charles after it was reported Harry and his wife will on Thursday carry out their first joint engagement since returning to live in the UK in August.

The Duke and Duchess will visit Nottingham in central England, the city where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017, the Sunday Times reported.

The visit signalled the couple's "determination to be viewed as public figures", the report said.

That resolve is at odds with a letter last month in which the king made it clear that their position was "akin to private citizens" rather than public figures and that they should not be addressed as his and her royal highness.

They are expected to visit projects at three charities that support young people and local communities through music, film, sport and tackling food poverty, the report said.

Meghan and Harry left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 amid a bitter royal family feud.

Although they have since built bridges with Charles, they remain estranged from Harry's older brother and heir to the crown Prince William.