Lucy Hale ready to ‘shave’ her head for role

Lucy Hale got candid about her hair transformation.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the actress opened up about how far she could go to change her look and hair for a role, saying, “Whatever job I’m working on kind of dictates the hair.”

She went on to say, “If someone was like, ‘You gotta shave your hair,’ I would. If someone said, ‘You gotta go purple,’ I would. I’m not really attached to my hair in that way and I think it would be really fun.”

Further looking back at the time when she was experimenting with different looks, specially during her years on Pretty Little Liars.

“I think when I was chopping it, dyeing it...It’s interesting because now I look back and that was when I was like really working on myself as well,” Lucy shared.

“So it’s almost like I was trying on different looks to figure out what I liked best. I think that might’ve been a projection on my part,” she added.

But now, the actress has shifted towards more natural look, saying, “I feel like there was a big shift in my 30s.”

Noting, “And I think it happens for everyone. You sink into your skin a little bit more. You have more of an identity. You have more self-acceptance. And I think because of the internal work I’ve done, I’m only more accepting of myself externally. So I do gravitate more towards a natural vibe these days.”

“I committed a year ago to growing out my hair, so I’m gonna do it for a little bit and then maybe chop it,” she continued, “I do miss having short hair.”

Lucy further teased an upcoming movie, saying that “It’s not announced yet, so I can’t say what is it, but I’m going away to do a movie in a couple of weeks.”

“And it’s a very different kind of role for me, like more action-based, which is cool.”

“I think it’s just gonna be back the whole time,” she said about her hairs.

Explaining her little beauty habits that make her feel more like herself, Lucy said, “It’s little habits like taking care of my lashes and brows that just make me feel better about myself.”

“The older I get, I’m more about just enhancing what’s already mine and not trying to add or take away. Just like, ‘Okay, here’s what we have, and how can I further enhance my own beauty?’” she further acknowledged.