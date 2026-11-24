'RHOA' alum Pinky Cole announces birth of baby no. 4: 'Another reason to keep going'

Pinky Cole has welcomed another member into her family.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced the birth of her fourth child.

In her post, Pinky shared an adorable photo of herself holding her new baby. However, she didn't reveal the newborn's name or gender.

Meanwhile, the TV star's husband, Derrick Hayes, also announced the arrival of their fourth baby on Instagram.

“God continues to show me that His greatest blessings aren’t measured in dollars, success, or accomplishments. They’re measured in moments like this," he wrote.

“I’ve built businesses, chased dreams, and overcome battles, but nothing compares to the blessing of bringing another life into this world. Another chapter. Another blessing. Another reason to keep going,” Derrick continued.

He added, “Thank You, God, for trusting me with another piece of my legacy."

Pinky revealed that she was expecting her fourth baby during part one of the RHOA's season 17 reunion.

“I don’t ever want to hear the ‘B’ word again. The only ‘B’ word I want to talk about is the fact that I’m having a baby," she said at that time.

For those unaware, Pinky and Derrick already share three kids together.