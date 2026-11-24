Christopher Lloyd marks 10th wedding anniversary with special tribute to wife Lisa

Christopher Lloyd is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Lisa Lloyd.

On Monday, the 88-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to pay a special tribute to his wife, marking a major milestone.

In the post, Christopher and Lisa can be seen snuggling close together at an event as they posed for the camera.

“Happy Anniversary @lisaannerocks I love YOU,” the Back to the Future star captioned the image.

For those unaware, Christopher and Lisa first crossed paths at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in 2005. A year later, the two officially got married.

Recently, in an interview with People magazine, the couple spilled the secret behind their happy marriage.

“I appreciate his focus and his calmness,” Lisa said. “Because I’m very outgoing and gregarious. And sometimes he won’t talk. So it’s a balance.”

“Well, Lisa says I’m kind of calm,” Christopher quipped. “Even though I may be going crazy inside! But I think I’m pretty easy to live with, get along with.”

The Addams Family star further said that his wife is “full of energy and excitement to do this and that. She’s far more naturally social than I am."

"I’m not a social bug by nature, and it just seems the gel just comes together," he added.