Miley Cyrus’ family and guests shares new glimpses from her wedding to Maxx Morando

More pictures from Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s wedding have surfaced online, with family members and guests sharing personal favourite moments from the couple’s celebration in Palm Springs.

Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, paired his selection of photos Monday with an emotional note dedicated to the bride and groom.

“My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love,” the singer wrote.

One picture showed Billy Ray dancing with his daughter, who had changed out of her white wedding gown into a black glittery minidress for the wedding reception.

Other photos captured him posing with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian, as well as Miley’s sister Noah.

Hurley also posted pictures from the magnificent celebration held at Frank Sinatra’s former Palm Springs home. She wished the newlyweds a happy life together and thanked them for inviting her.

Damian, 24, also shared several pictures from the celebration on Instagram.

“Congratulations!! @miley @mmaxxm the most insanely beautiful day ~ so much love,” he wrote.

Miley and Maxx married on Saturday, November 21, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

For the ceremony, Miley, 34, exuded grace in a white high-neck, long-sleeved Saint Laurent gown, while Morando, 28, sported a traditional suit.

The newlyweds confirmed their engagement in December 2025 after dating for around four years.