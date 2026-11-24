Bella Hadid reveals what her 'intuition' is telling her to become

Bella Hadid is looking beyond her modelling career for future endeavours.

The supermodel, 30, opened up about her idea of success in a new interview, sharing that she now hopes to live a quieter life with a man she loves, their child, and her animals in a small town.

“I’ve always wanted to start a farm-to-table bakery, with flowers, and everything comes from the community,” she told Harper's Bazaar.

Hadid also revealed that becoming a wife and mother has become an increasingly important goal.

“I want to do things that are fulfilling for me in my soul: having a greenhouse that I can garden in, having my glassblowing and ceramic studio, and having lots of children and being a mother,” she explained.

The model added that motherhood was not something she had always dreamed about, but her feelings about it have grown stronger. “My intuition is screaming so loudly at me about it,” she explained.

Hadid is currently dating Nathan Lacy, with the couple recently spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss during a walk in Aspen on November 18.

They were also seen together at a Colorado Avalanche hockey game earlier this month, before Hadid softlaunched him on Instagram.

The pair were first linked over the summer, but had largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight before more public appearances in November.