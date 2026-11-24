Rosalía breaks silence on ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro’s new music

Rosalía has caught fans’ attention after publicly supporting her ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro.

The Spanish singer, 34, recently left a comment on Alejandro’s latest song after he shared a TikTok video of himself on Sunday, dancing to Tremendo Desastre, his new collaboration with Myke Towers.

“ok banger,” Rosalía wrote, giving the track her approval. Alejandro also liked her comment.

Their brief exchange immediately got fans speculating, with some followers wondering whether the former couple could reunite or even work together again.

Rosalía and the Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, ended their engagement in July 2023 after more than three years together.

They first sparked romance rumours in August 2021 and went public the next month.

The pair announced their engagement in the music video for their song Beso in March 2023, a track from their joint EP RR.

Since their split, Rosalía has been linked to actors Jeremy Allen White and Emilio Sakraya, as well as model Loli Bahia. Alejandro, meanwhile, has not been publicly linked to anyone.

Outside their collaborations, Rosalía released her latest album, Lux, in November 2025 and is nominated for nine Grammy Awards at the February 2027 ceremony.

Meanwhile, Alejandro released Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 in September 2025 and recently contributed Macacoa 2000 to Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.