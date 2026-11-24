Miley Cyrus' rarely seen brother makes surprise appearance at her wedding

Miley Cyrus's wedding ceremony was a family affair as her rarely seen siblings also attended her big day.

The Disney alum tied the knot with Maxx Morando after five years of dating over the weekend at Spring Palms California.

Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus took to Instagram account on Monday and shared rare glimpses into the wedding which also featured his 34-year-old son Christopher.

One slide in the wedding carousel showed Billy pointing at Christopher as the father-son duo beamed smiles.

Christopher, whom Billy shares with his ex girlfriend Kristin Luckey, showed his affection to dad by placing one hand at Billy's back while holding up a glass in another.

Billy expressed his love to Miley in the caption writing, “My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day."

“I’m the proudest dad alive!!” Billy gushed.

The country singer then welcomed his son-in-law into his family writing, “@mmaxxm I’m so honoured to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!"

Moreover, Billy's girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian also attended the ceremony.

For those unversed, Billy welcomed Miley, Braison, 32, and Noah, 26, with his ex wife Tish Cyrus. The former couple were married for 28 years. Billy also adopted Tish two kids from previous marriage, Brandi, 39, and Trace, 37.