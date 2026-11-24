Jennifer Lopez's new approach with future relationships after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez says she has no intention of making her romantic life public again.

The singer and actress, 57, looked back on years of highly-publicised relationships and her recent divorce from Ben Affleck in a recent interview, admitting all this attention has been “destructive”.

“I want to protect my loved ones and I want things to be more sacred in my life,” Lopez began on The New York Times’ Popcast on Friday.

She further declared that sharing her relationships publicly was “not something I ever want to do again.”

“It’s not that people won’t know... they’ll see you,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s not something I want to comment on. It’s not something I’m inviting people into, it’s not something I’m putting on display.”

She also absolved media attention of any blame for her failed relationships. “The relationships I was in, whether the media was there or not, they were not meant to be. So I can’t say it was the media that did this,” she said.

She now looks to the brighter side and appreciates she was able to take some time off for herself and her kids afterward.

Lopez also said she would no longer invite the public into her personal life or comment on future relationships, even if people continued to see her with someone.

Lopez has been linked to Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein since October this year after they reportedly attended a party and left in the same car. Reports also emerged that the two were dating each other casually.

On the work front, she is currently promoting her concert film, The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas, which is set to premiere on November 26.