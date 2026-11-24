Jessica Alba faces new big payment to Cash Warren after $3 million divorce settlement

The court has ordered Jessica Alba to pay her ex-husband Cash Warren more than half a million dollars as part of their divorce settlement.

The actress is required to pay the producer $577,481 from her retirement benefits under HonorBar Inc’s Profit Sharing Plan, as per court document obtained by Page Six.

However, the amount will be adjusted according to the profit or loss the company suffered at the time of payment.

Once the amount is paid Jessica does not have to pay any further benefits from her company.

Jessica previously paid Cash $3 million to balance the division of their assets at the time of their divorce settlement in February.

TMZ reported at the time, she was asked to pay in two installments.

Jessica and Cash, despite having companies worth $623 million and $100 million, respectively, did not have a prenuptial agreement, as per reports.

The former couple parted ways in December 2024 after 16 years of marriage.

Jessica filed for divorce a month later, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

She announced their separation on Instagram, writing, “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Cash and Jessica also welcomed three kids during their marriage and now they share joint legal custody of their kids.