Hila Klein makes another 'painful' decision as divorce from Ethan looms

Hila Klein has made another "painful" decision after filing for divorce from her husband Ethan Klein.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the fashion designer, 38, announced that she is stepping away from the H3 Podcast.

“I’m so sorry to share that I’ve made the difficult decision to stop working on the new show,” Hila penned. “I truly tried with every ounce of strength I had to make this work, but after everything that has happened, I’ve come to realize that I can’t continue down this path while also giving myself the space I need to heal and protect my mental health.”

“Right now, I need to focus on myself, my healing and what’s best for me and my kids," she continued.

“I’m devastated that things have come to this," the podcaster added. “I love this community we’ve built together so much, and I love the crew like my own family. Walking away from something that has been such a huge part of my life is incredibly painful.”

Source: Hila Klein's Instagram Story

Concluding her statement, Hila thanked her fans for all the “love and support” she’s received over the years.

“I will miss you all more than I can put into words,” she wrote.

This shocking announcement comes days after Hila filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Ethan. She went to court just over a week after she accused him of infidelity.