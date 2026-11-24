Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence after birthday post draws criticism

Jamie Lee Curtis has finally addressed the criticism she received after sharing an emotional post on her 68th birthday.

For those unaware, the Freaky Friday alum shared a lengthy note on her Instagram handle on Sunday, in which she said she was "the last surviving member of her immediate family."

“The long and winding road. Another circle around the sun,” Jamie wrote. “Today will be the first year that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family."

"The last in the line," she added.

Some social media users interpreted the Oscar winner's statement as a jab at other living family members, prompting her to issue another post on Monday.

“Oh my goodness, Internet. Really?” Jamie wrote. “Is it such a slow news cycle that you have to turn this into a beef or me throwing shade? Come on. You know better than that. Or do you?”

“Immediate family means my immediate family. My mother and my father and my sister Kelly and my stepfather who raised me,” she continued.

“My extended family, all of my father’s children from other marriages and all of their children and now their children’s children are fully intact, and we all are in direct communication,” the TV star penned of her father Tony Curtis' four younger children.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamie's mother Janet Leigh passed away in October 2004. After six years, she lost her father as well.

The actress' older sister Kelly Lee Curtis died of natural causes in May 2026, at the age of 69.