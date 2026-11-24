'Bachelor' star Kelley Flanagan reveals why she isn’t dating right now

Kelley Flanagan has finally revealed why she hasn't dated anyone for the past two years.

In a new reel shared on Instagram on Sunday, the Bachelor alum took her followers back to "what was going on in her life two years ago."

The 34-year-old TV revealed that she had been dating a guy who was cheating on her.

“I was dating a guy who I found out was cheating on me, and then about a month later, my dad passed away,” Kelley recalled.

“There have only been two times in my life where I felt like I was not at a good place mentally. One was after The Bachelor, and the second was after losing my dad," she continued.

Kelly added that her father's death was one of the most difficult experiences she has ever gone through.

“For months, I just felt like I was surviving,” she confessed. “Wake up, do what you need to get done, go to bed. That was my life for months, and eventually my friends started asking me, ‘Are you seeing anyone? Are you going to start dating again?’ And I just didn’t have the mental capacity to do it.”

Kelley further said that “I didn’t want to meet new people. I didn’t want to put myself in new environments. I just wanted to stay in my own little comfort zone, and I remember thinking that my glass was already so full that even the smallest thing could make it overflow."

"And I just knew I needed to get myself back to a place where I just felt OK again," she said.

The TV personality added that she began focusing on what made her happy.

“Astrology, interior design and gardening. So that’s what I started doing," Kelley said.

It is worth mentioning here that Kelley lost her father in December 2024.