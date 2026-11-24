Jennifer Lawrence finally breaks silence on plastic surgery rumors: 'Iykyk'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed who is behind her apparent blepharoplasty surgery
Jennifer Lawrence has finally responded cheekily to critics who believe she has undergone plastic surgery.
The 36-year-old actress took to her social media on Monday and addressed online speculation that she may have had cosmetic procedures over her eyelids.
Lawrence reshared a post by makeup artist Shayna Goldberg to her Instagram Stories, which featured products from Lawrence’s Mes Beauty brand.
The make-up artist wrote over the post, “Very exciting to see this printed. Thanks for sending…”
“Iykyk she’s the one who did my bleph,” Lawrence jokingly wrote in her story referring to blepharoplasty claims.
In a previous interview, the Hunger Games star suggested something similar to how makeup can change her facial features.
During a 2023 conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine, Lawrence praised makeup artist Hung Vanngo for his work.
“It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” she said.
Moreover, Lawrence recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she has gotten new breast implants.
She told host Andy Cohen, “Yes, and I have implants.”
When Cohen inquired, Lawrence replied, “Yeah, they’re new, really.”
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