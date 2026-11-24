Derek Hough breaks silence on disturbing childhood experiences: 'Hogtied me up in field'
Derek Hough opens up about how dance hepled him find comfort amid childhood trauma
Derek Hough is looking back at his difficult childhood, claiming that he experienced physical and sexual abuse in his new documentary.
The Dancing with the Stars pro dished on his traumatic childhood in his new Hulu show, The Symphony of Dance and shared how dance became his "safe haven" while growing up.
Derek revealed that prior to his parents divorce the neighborhood they used to live in made life difficult for his family.
"They pretty much terrorised my family in a lot of ways," he recalled. "They hung me up in a tree by my ankles, like, put a gun to my head, spat on me, hogtied me up in a field and left me there."
One neighbour, the TV personality described, used to behave inappropriately with him.
"And then one of my neighbours was, for lack of a better word, just really inappropriate with me physically," he noted.
When his parents moved away from the neighbourhood following their divorce, Derek finally felt "relieved."
Meanwhile, Derek's father, Bruce Hough, also made an appearance and praised the 41-year-old star calling him energetic during his childhood.
The doting dad said, "Derek was my only boy, and he was a bundle of energy. Some of the family videos you look back and start laughing because he just had to be moving."
"You could not look at Derek without wanting to smile. He somehow always managed to put a positive face on things. And he had a lot of things in his life that were traumatising and difficult," Bruce added.
The Symphony of Dance streams on Disney+
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