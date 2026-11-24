Jennifer Garner shares rare insight into coparenting relationship with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has shared rare insights into her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Today Show, the 54-year-old actress praised the Batman star as a "great co-parent."

“The joy of it is that the bulk of everything that I’ve been shooting has been in Los Angeles. And that is not a small thing; that’s not an easy feat,” Jennifer explained.

She further said, “It just means that we all get to go home and see our kids, put them to bed — although my kids stay up way later than I do every night. I’ve given up on that.”

“And Ben has been a very flexible and great co-parent,” added the 13 Going on 30 star.

For those unaware, Jennifer and Ben called it quits in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The couple shares three kids together - Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13.

Ben recently appeared on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, where he shared his thoughts on parenting his three kids.

“Their mom is spectacular, and always makes me feel like I’m coming up a little short,” he joked at the time.

The Animals actor added that he tells his kids that he's "doing about 75 percent as well as [their] mom."

"They’re like, ‘Maybe 40 percent'. I’m maxing out. Woo, B+!" said Ben.