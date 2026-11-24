Kramer recalls terrifying moment babysitter disappeared with 3-year-old son: 'Alive or dead or sold'

One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer experienced one of the "scariest moments" as a mother after she thought her babysitter took away her three-year-old son.

The American actress, who shares her son Roman with husband Allan Russell, made an appearance on the Whine Down podcast and shared that she hired a one-day nanny through a "valid" and "legit" company while filming in British Columbia, Canada.

While keeping an eye on her son via camera, she noticed Roman was not on his crib during his nap time.

And the babysitter reportedly told her Roman "fell asleep on the couch", which raised Jana suspicions.

"I’ve never in my life heard my husband, ever, stress or freak out," Jana recalled.

On top of that, when she attempted to reach out the babysitter, her number was "out of service"

Jana said, "I’m like, 'They’ve taken my f****** baby'. That’s what I thought. I can barely catch my breath.”

However, when her husband was about to contact police the babysitter returned with Roman.

The couple then asked the babysitter to leave when they discovered she had lied and later complained to the company.

Jana added, “When they [were] found, I just started sobbing.

"The worst six minutes of my life, not knowing where the f*** my son was and if he was alive or dead or sold.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jana is also mom to Jolie, 10, and Jace, seven, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Mike Caussin.