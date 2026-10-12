'Avengers' original cast member not approached for 'Doomsday'

The original Avengers team had six members. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye.

So far, in canon, two of them — Iron Man and Black Widow — have died, which rules them out. Still, the others are set to return in Avengers: Doomsday; however, Hawkeye is not, despite being alive in the MCU.

Even in the announcement which Marvel earlier shared showing which characters will feature in the upcoming MCU tentpole, some of the characters did not feature, say, the Hulk, who was later confirmed to be returning in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Endgame: Encore.

Still, Hawkeye, portrayed by Jeremy Renner for over a decade, has no chance of reprising the role because, according to him, Marvel did not approach him for casting.

In a light-hearted manner, the actor joked while appearing at Comic Con Liverpool, saying, “I’m not in [Avengers: Doomsday], so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know… [Marvel] didn’t call me, so it’s their fault they’re going to lose."

Previously, Renner opened up about his role while recovering from his near-fatal 2023 accident.

“I think he started retiring… but he’s always pulled out of retirement, you know," he told Comic Book.

"I think he’s a family man; you always know where his allegiance lies, and he’s always come out of retirement, man. Until he’s killed, he’s always going to be working.”

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit cinemas on Dec. 18.