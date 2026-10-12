Theo Von makes Netflix stand-up comeback after previous special was scrapped

The last time, Theo Von appeared on Netflix for a stand-up comedy special in 2021, but the recording was not released because of the comedian's disjointed performance.

Now, he is returning to the Netflix stage for another stand-up special, this time titled I'm Doing Fine.

In this third Netflix special, Von — in his distinctive comedy style — joked about several things.

In the clip, released by the streamer, the popular podcaster riffed on growing up in a rural area and a funny anecdote about a man in his hometown allegedly caught with a 30-pound bag of hamster bones.

Jokes aside, the title of the special is telling, according to Variety, because it suggests the mental health challenges Von previously had reportedly led him to scrap his stand-up special on Netflix.

Behind the scenes, Kevin Morra served as director and executive producer with Von and Paul J. Morra.

Beyond comedy, Von hosts the widely popular podcast This Past Weekend. There, he has interviewed people from Joaquin Phoenix to Tucker Carlson to Bernie Sanders.

Additionally, the podcaster cast Busboys earlier this year, a film he penned and financed with David Spade.