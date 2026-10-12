Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns to prison after hospital emergency

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has been serving 50 months in jail, was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a head injury.

Two days ago, TMZ reported that he was taken to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

However, it is unclear if the injury was sustained due to an accident or a fight. But, the report in TMZ said the injury was not life-threatening.

The rap mogul's spokesperson also commented on the matter, “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances."

"Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out," Juda Engelmayer said.

Combs returned to the prison later that day. He was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The hospital emergency comes after an NBC News report revealed the extent of the privileges Combs is receiving that are strictly not to be given to inmates.

According to the outlet, the disgraced rapper has been receiving special cooked meals, massages, and, not to mention, inmates on the payroll to do his chores.

Following the bombshell report, the authorities sprang into action and, reportedly, Combs has been sent to solitary confinement.

Against the backdrop of the NBC report, Combs' spox hit back.

"The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs' life in prison has reached the point where the media characterises ordinary prison life as news," the rep told Page Six.

"The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court's decision on his appeal,” the statement added.

Combs, meanwhile, is scheduled to be released on March 2, 2028.