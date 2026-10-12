'Big Brother' star Amber Siyavus passes away

Big Brother star Amber Siyavus has passed away at the age of 46.

According to People Magazine, the documents unveiled that Amber passed away on October 9, 2026. However, the cause of her death is not revealed.

For those unaware, Amber competed on season 8 of the Big Brother, which aired in 2007. She finished in 7th place and formed close bonds with Jameka Cameron and Dustin Erikstrup.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves also paid tribute to Amber on Instagram.

Sharing a throwback video of Amber from the show, Julie wrote, "Rest in Peace Amber. Hard to believe but I know you are back in our eternal home with our Creator. Thank you for your heart and honesty. We will remember you with love."

On the other hand, season 8 winner of Big Brother, Dick Donato also wrote on X: "This is a shame..."

Adding, "The last time I had contact to Amber she was just out of rehab for heroin. I contacted her on FB to give her some encouraging words about staying clean. I hadn't spoken to her since just after the show.

"My guess is she OD'd RIP Amber your battle is over Sigh," he concluded.