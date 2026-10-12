Meghan Markle's charity jumper sells out in hours
Meghan Markle also announced donations to a girls’ education fund
Meghan Markle’s charitable fashion venture proved an immediate hit over the weekend.
The £75 jumper the Duchess of Sussex created for Moms Offering More, a charity established by Kasondra Herrendorf-Cohen, sold out in just hours after the former US actress promoted it on Instagram on Sunday.
The 45-year-old posed wearing the neutral-toned top, which features the phrase "It's the Little Things" embroidered in chocolate brown on the back and sleeve.
Marking International Day of the Girl, Meghan wrote: "We share one intention as parents: a safe and loving future for our children. We can all appreciate that 'the little things' ladder up to big outcomes, especially when it comes to the future of our children."
Meanwhile, the purpose behind Meghan's meeting with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at Claridge's on October 7 has also been revealed by the Duchess herself.
Taking to Instagram, Meghan shared two photographs of the pair taking afternoon tea together, surrounded by scones, pastries and cakes.
A joint quote from the Duchess and Malala accompanied the images: "When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this."
To coincide with International Day of the Girl, the brand announced that all net proceeds from its range of jams and teas would be directed to the Malala Fund through a partnership with Archewell Philanthropies.
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