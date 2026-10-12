Charles Spencer’s wife takes him to 'macabre place'

Charles Spencer on Monday said he visited an Italian ossuary with his wife Cat Jarman, an archaeologist and author.

Taking to Instagram Story, he shared a photo of a wall of human skulls arranged, writing, “My archaeologist wife took me to this stunning if truly macabre place—an Italian ossuary. Not for the squeamish.”

Earl Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, recently made headlines and even sparked a rare reaction from Buckingham Palace when he released his book on his sister.

Charles Spencer's memoir "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister" published last month, nearly 30 years after Princess Diana's death, contains a series of allegations about his sister's former marriage to King Charles and the aftermath of her death.

Spencer writes that ‌then-Prince Charles had told him "we'll forget her soon enough" during an angry phone call after Diana's death, following what he said had been a disagreement over whether her sons Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother's coffin.

In the book, Spencer writes that Charles had sounded "giddily elated" and "like a lottery winner" when he had called him after Diana's death.

Spencer says that he had later suspected Charles ⁠may have been thinking about how Diana's death could free him to marry Camilla, now his wife, though he acknowledged in a BBC interview that he could not know for certain what Charles was thinking.