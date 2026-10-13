Prince William, Kate Middleton put ‘best foot forward’ with Royal tasks

Prince William and Kate Middleton are praised for their approach towards monarchy.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are at the front and centre of Royal duties, do not want to work under pressure.

Royal expert Russell said on this week’s episode of Pod Save the King: “What William and Catherine are doing is not only putting their best foot forward, but actually enjoying the job. It doesn’t need to be so heavy all the time.”

Russell added: “They’re not going to speak about Harry and Meghan, they’re not going to speak about Andrew’s court case, they just want to get on with life and have a bit of fun along the way.”

Meanwhile, expert Jennifer Newton said: “And is this not the best way to say something without saying anything at all? Just getting on with it and having fun. They don’t have to put out any statements when these appearances do all the talking.”

According to a new report, the future British monarch has risked a gamble for his Princess as the couple's marriage has no prenuptial agreement in place.

According to a source, the Prince of Wales seemingly never treated his marriage with Middleton as a "financial negotiation."

The major reason behind this move was reportedly "the heir witnessing royal troubled marriages, including his parents'.

Kate and William tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey. The couple announced their engagement in November 2010 after years of dating.

A source told RadarOnline that William wanted to approach marriage differently after witnessing the difficulties surrounding his parents' relationship.

"The idea of sitting down with lawyers to establish what would happen if they separated would have been completely at odds with the commitment he wanted to make," the insider said.