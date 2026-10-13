Prince Harry rejected Prince William questions in new interview

Prince Harry avoided talking about his strange brother and other two prominent members of the royal family during recent interview.

The Duke of Sussex, who sat with a neuroscientist to talk about grief and mental health for a master class, admitted that he fell into depression right after moving to Canada back in 2020.

Harry told Dr Mary-Frances O’Connor that it took him a lot of therapy sessions to come to terms with his new reality.

Speaking about Prince Harry‘s new interview, a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack newsletter: "Harry was willing to talk about Diana, grief and losing his mother. What he wasn’t willing to discuss was William, Catherine or Uncle Andrew. Those subjects were off-limits."

This comes as a spokesman for Harry said: "I’d encourage everyone to watch it before casting any judgment. They added Harry should not be criticised for speaking from the heart.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.