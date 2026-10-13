Prince Harry’s next project reportedly involves the BBC and a longtime ally

Prince Harry is reportedly set to take part in a new BBC documentary.

The 42-year-old Duke of Sussex is understood to have teamed up with Baroness Doreen Lawrence on the project, which is believed to be about race relations in the UK.

Sources confirmed the collaboration to HELLO!, but the documentary has not been confirmed for broadcast. How involved Prince Harry will be and when it might air are also unclear.

A source close to Prince Harry said, “He has and will always support Baroness Lawrence in whatever way he can. She asked him to be a part of it, and he was happy to.”

Lawrence is the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence. She and Prince Harry previously joined forces in his unsuccessful court case against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail.

It has also been widely reported that Prince Harry is planning a second documentary about his mother, Princess Diana.

Netflix is said to be in the running to make it, with a release next year for the 30th anniversary of her death.

While Prince Harry is said to have asked friends and family to contribute, his brother, Prince William, is said to have turned down “several offers.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are also preparing for their first joint engagement since returning to the UK and being declared "private citizens" by King Charles.

They are expected to visit Nottingham on Thursday, where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017. They are also expected to visit several organisations, including a community recording studio Harry has visited before.