Kelly Clarkson is disturbed over being judged at Brooklyn Store

Kelly Clarkson is allegedly worried about her latest encounter at a Brooklyn store.



The 44-year-old singer, who went to the Art of Play shop this month, spoke about her disappointment in a post on X.

Clarkson noted that she was looked by the store staff as if she cannot afford to buy from the shop.

“She’s usually very private and public drama like this isn’t her,” a source now tells PEOPLE.

“She’s clearly so ticked off that she couldn’t keep quiet about it. Everyone is surprised by how much this whole thing has escalated.”

In a statement from the store, it is revealed that Clarkson stayed in the shop for five minutes and asked about Molly.

“We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle. He told us he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson,” the statement read.