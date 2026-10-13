King Charles, Prince William to be seen together for join appearance

King Charles and Prince William are set to make a joint appearance next week.



His Majesty and the Prince of Wales will go to Aberfan, South Wales, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1996 mining incident.

The devastating 1966 mining disaster killed 116 children and 28 adults.

The father-son duo are se to meet the bereaved parents and members of the community at Aberfan Memorial Garden.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales will also be honouring the wishes of the Elizabeth II. It was considered the “greatest regrets” of the late Queen to be absent in the aftermath of the tragedy.

King Charles has especially requested to meet a schoolboy, who was pictured with his late father, Prince Philip, the day after the tragedy. Gareth Jones was just six when the Duke of Edinburgh had visited the village.

The tragedy had left no children in the streets of the village. Gareth and his siblings miraculously survived.

The event could be particularly touching for the King as many of the royal children have been facing security risks.

From Archie and Lilibet being stalked by paparazzi, to having a knife attack in the vicinity to James Wessex’s university to concerns about George’s privacy.