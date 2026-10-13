King Charles took break when Prince Louis showed up at Coronation rehearsal

King Charles was happy to see his grandson during coronation rehearsal.

His Majesty, who was made King in 2023, enjoyed time with Prince William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, during rehearsals before the big day.

Speaking about special fun between the grandfather and Prince Louis, Former defence secretary Dame Penny Mordaunt reveals:who was present at the Coronation practice

“We were doing dress rehearsals on the Thursday before, and the King was bored out of his mind. He’d just done two weeks of this, and he’d had enough. I was watching him glaze over in the coronation chair.”

Dame Penny Mourdat held the ceremonial Sword of State during the ceremony.

He told at the Literature Festival: “And then he suddenly sprung to life because beside him was Prince Louis, who had come to visit. They stopped the rehearsal so that he could show Prince Louis all the Crown Jewels. That’s a memory that I shall treasure.”

“Before the ceremony kicked off, we were all lined up in the cloisters in Westminster Abbey, ready for when the end of the procession had come through London. We would join the end and, as we went up the aisle, then the Royal Family would arrive, timed to perfection.

“But I was going to have to wait around with this whopping great sword, and I thought, we’ve got to stand here for a couple of hours before we even go in. I’m not having that.”