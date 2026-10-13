Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘do not want to be seen as a pack’ anymore

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are trying to not be seen together in public.



The York sisters, who are currently laying low as their parents have been evicted from the Royal lodge, do not want to be seen as a fact.

A source tells closer online that the sisters are contemplating their Christmas plans as the Royal family is prepping up to celebrate the holidays in Sandringham.

The insider says: “Beatrice and Eugenie both want to put some distance between themselves and their parents, and now they’re doing the same with each other. They love each other dearly, of course, but they’ve realised that always being seen as a package deal hasn’t necessarily helped them so they’re going their separate ways.

The source added: “Beatrice and Eugenie are both doing a lot of schmoozing, trying to line up opportunities to keep them afloat should the worst-case scenario happen.”

Speaking about their partners Edoadro Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, the insider noted: “Their husbands are both incredibly well-connected so they’re doing what they can to help open doors. You’d think they’d want to join forces in this and help each other but that is not the route they’re taking, it’s every woman for herself.”