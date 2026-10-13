'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte's cause of death laid bare

RJ Mitte's cause of death has been laid bare.

The Breaking Bad star died by suicide in Texas on Monday, October 12, his representative confirmed to People magazine.

The Brownsville Police Department told the publication that they found RJ unconcious when they arrived at his residence.

“The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

RJ's death was announced by his representative on Monday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the spokesperson said in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the [Breaking Bad] role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

For those unaware, RJ was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was just 3 years old.

“Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s,” his rep said in a statement. "He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.”

It is pertinent to mention here that RJ was best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. in the crime series, Breaking Bad.