Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pinning Christmas hopes on Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to spend a lay back Christmas with family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have not been invited Viking trials and the royal family for Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, have instead turned their head towards Meghan‘s mother, Doria Ragland.

The Sunday Times royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, says Meghan and Harry"know they're not invited"

She told the outlet: "For Thanksgivingand Christmas, they will do whatever [Meghan's mom] Doria [Ragland] wants to do. They would love her to come over to the U.K. and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be."

The insider added: "They won't be having Christmas with the Royal Family. How could that even work? They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they're not going to be invited, and they're not waiting for an invitation."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.