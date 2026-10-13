RJ Mitte's 'Breaking Bad' costars breaks silence over his shock death

RJ Mitte, famed for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, is being remembered by his onscreen family after his shock death.

​Following the news of Mitte's passing, who took his own life on Monday in Texas, his co-stars expressed their disbelief and poured their hearts out over the heartbreaking news.

​Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the Emmy-winning series that ran from 2008 to 2013 for five seasons, shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news."

​He continued, "RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed."

​Referring to the people who are going through a dark phase in life, Aaron emphasized, "And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Dean Norris and Aaron Paul

​Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, the uncle to Walt Jr., expressed his deep remorse, stating, “Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set."

​"He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it."

​"Thinking of him and his family," he added.

​Mitte's onscreen dad, Bryan Cranston, also broke his silence over the loss of his "sweet son's" shocking death, revealing he was in "deep despair."

​Recalling their days on Breaking Bad's set, Cranston shared he met Mitte when he was 14 and used to show up on set with "joy and enthusiasm."

Cranston continued to express his grief over the devastating loss of Mitte and called out those who are "contemplating suicide" to reach out for support "at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline," adding, "There is hope."

​TMZ was first to report RJ Mitte's death. Hours after the news was released, the late actor's rep confirmed he died by suicide.