Prince William 'ready' to meet Harry but on one condition

Prince William is reportedly "willing" to meet with Harry, but he has one condition.

According to a royal expert, if Prince Harry wants to meet his elder brother, he must stop his wife, Meghan Markle, from talking about William's wife and children.

“This cannot continue,” a source told Naughty By Nice. “Two grown men avoiding each other is making them both look petty and foolish. Their feud has become a national joke.”

William is reportedly ready to speak with Harry, but their families will not be present in the meeting.

“William is willing to speak to Harry, but he wants Catherine and his children kept out of Meghan’s mouth,” the source said.

“No public comments, no private briefings, no dragging his wife or children into their grievances. They’re off-limits," a tipster added.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that William will not forgive Harry.

“This is the future King and his brother, not two schoolboys refusing to sit together at lunch. Somebody has to grow up," the source said.

“Harry wants his brother back. William wants Catherine and his children left alone,” the insider added. “They can rebuild their relationship, but William will not allow his family to become collateral damage again.”